Piping plovers return to Wasaga Beach Provincial Park
For over 30 years, there were no breeding piping plovers in Ontario, but fortunately, that eventually changed, and nests can even be found in Simcoe County.
"This actually marks the 17th year that piping plovers have been back at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park," said Sydney Shepherd, a representative from Birds Canada.
All piping plovers born in the Great Lakes population are banded to learn more about their life history, migration, and other identifying information so the Birds Canada team can track their return and remind the public of the species' special status.
A piping plover is spotted at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park. (CTV News)
"Piping plovers are a very vulnerable species," Shepherd explained. "This year in Ontario, we only have about eight breeding individuals. There's potential we might have two more that breed as well, but that's still a very low number. Across the entire population, that's only 200. So we really do need to put our best effort forward to support these birds."
Shepherd urges those visiting the beachfront town to stay outside the fenced area.
"Make sure that you're cleaning up after yourself, not bringing any extra garbage and food to the beach so that it attracts predators such as gulls, foxes or skunks, and giving the birds lots of space," she added.
Along with bird watching, there's a chance for the public to get involved in a unique way. Three of the female birds in Ontario still need to be named. Suggestions can be made online.
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Trudeau responds to American senators calling on Canada to increase defence spending
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
