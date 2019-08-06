

CTV Barrie





A 44-year-old Ramara Township man was killed after a floatplane crashed in a remote area near Huntsville.

Two search and rescue teams arrived at Upper Raft Lake, north of Muskoka, on Monday morning to assist the six survivors.

Two of the rescuers parachuted in to provide medical assistance.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Griffon helicopter airlifted the survivors from the crash to the Muskoka Airport. Paramedics then took three people to the hospital for further assessment.

The Transportation Safety Board reports that the privately-owned Cassena 185 floatplane was found overturned when rescuers arrived.

According to search and rescue teams, the pilot was found without vital signs. He is believed to be the owner of the floatplane.