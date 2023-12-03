Physician shortage forces RVH to redirect obstetrical, midwifery patients

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre will redirect several of its patients on Sunday night due to a physician shortage.

The hospital says it will redirect obstetrical and midwifery services starting at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

Patients will be redirected to the closest hospital for their obstetrical services, either to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket or Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

"We know this is not an ideal situation and apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our obstetrical patients. Please know every effort was made to mitigate this action and avoid a redirect," says Dr. Jeff Tyberg, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Academic and Medical Affairs. "As always, the safety of our patients is a top priority. If a patient presents to RVH and they are unable to be safely redirected, there is an emergency plan in place to provide urgent and safe care."

All patients are asked to call RVH's birthing unit, where they will be advised of the next steps and how to proceed.

RVH will also not have emergency gynecological services for the same period.