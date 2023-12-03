Physician shortage forced RVH to redirect obstetrical, midwifery patients Sunday

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) redirected several of its patients on Sunday night due to a physician shortage.

Hospital officials said obstetrical and midwifery services would be redirected starting at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

On Monday morning, the redirect order ended, with regular services resuming, said Dr. Jeff Tyberg, chief of staff and vice president Academic and Medical Affairs.

"Again, we apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our obstetrical or midwifery patients. Please know every effort was made to mitigate this action and avoid a redirect," Tyberg said.

On Sunday, patients were redirected to the closest hospital for their obstetrical services, either to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket or Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

On Sunday, Tyberg said, "We know this is not an ideal situation and apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our obstetrical patients. Please know every effort was made to mitigate this action and avoid a redirect."

"As always, the safety of our patients is a top priority. If a patient presents to RVH and they are unable to be safely redirected, there is an emergency plan in place to provide urgent and safe care."

All patients were asked to call RVH's birthing unit, where they were advised of the next steps and how to proceed.

RVH also did not have emergency gynecological services for the same period.