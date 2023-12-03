BARRIE
Barrie

    • Physician shortage forced RVH to redirect obstetrical, midwifery patients Sunday

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News) Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) redirected several of its patients on Sunday night due to a physician shortage.

    Hospital officials said obstetrical and midwifery services would be redirected starting at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

    On Monday morning, the redirect order ended, with regular services resuming, said Dr. Jeff Tyberg, chief of staff and vice president Academic and Medical Affairs.

    "Again, we apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our obstetrical or midwifery patients. Please know every effort was made to mitigate this action and avoid a redirect," Tyberg said.

    On Sunday, patients were redirected to the closest hospital for their obstetrical services, either to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket or Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

    On Sunday, Tyberg said, "We know this is not an ideal situation and apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our obstetrical patients. Please know every effort was made to mitigate this action and avoid a redirect." 

    "As always, the safety of our patients is a top priority. If a patient presents to RVH and they are unable to be safely redirected, there is an emergency plan in place to provide urgent and safe care."

    All patients were asked to call RVH's birthing unit, where they were advised of the next steps and how to proceed.

    RVH also did not have emergency gynecological services for the same period. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE NDP agriculture critic says he's not impressed by grocers' plans to stabilize prices

    New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them. MacGregor spoke to reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News