Phase One of the Innisfil Beach Road expansion nears completion

The recently widened Innisfil Beach Road is close to being fully open to traffic for the first time since the fall of 2020.

"That means our Phase One of construction from town hall to the 20th Sideroad will be fully complete - open to four lanes of traffic," said Julie Scranton, manager of transportation and construction.

The first phase was scheduled to be completed in November 2021.

The project, led by the County of Simcoe, is cut into four phases and has a price tag of over $73 million.

"It's such a well-used road; much of our population uses it every day, and we appreciate the County is investing in our infrastructure in our growing community," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

Crews have been working on stormwater enhancements and a new off-road trail linking Alcona to the Innisfil Beach Road campus.

The original company hired to do the work suspended its operations in April of this year, temporarily pausing the project.

The County said it would have an arbitration hearing with the original contractor next year.

"This is a major arterial road in the County," noted Scruton.

Phase Two of the project runs from Yonge Street to County Road 54/Huronia Road and will also increase to four lanes, with a connection to the multi-use off-road trail.