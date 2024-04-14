BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle early Sunday morning

    A police cruiser is pictured in a Barrie, Ont., neighbourhood. (CTV News)
    A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.

    Police and emergency services responded to the crash just before 2:30 a.m. after a woman was hit by a vehicle.

    Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Barrie police say the vehicle remained on the scene but did not disclose whether charges had been laid.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing.  

