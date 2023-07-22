Pedestrian killed in late-night crash in Barrie's south end

A pedestrian has died, and one person is in custody after a late-night crash in Barrie's south end Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Big Bay Point Road and Leggott Avenue.

Emergency services arrived to treat the individual, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located the vehicle in a nearby plaza, eventually arresting the driver.

Charges are still pending as an investigation is underway by police.

The roadway was closed for several hours but was reopened at 4 a.m. Saturday.