Parents of students with special needs upset over SCDSB bus changes
Parents of students with special needs are speaking out about a decision by the Simcoe County District School Board to change transportation options starting Monday.
Brendan Drodge and Jason Ladouceur have children with special needs without a ride to school.
"In my mind, they're looking to save a buck off the backs of disabled kids who rely on these vans to get to school," Drodge said.
"All the teachers and the support staff have been amazing. It's 100 per cent on the school board," Ladouceur said.
Now, several families are fighting to stop their kids' school transportation vans from being cancelled by the school board. The call that was made before the Christmas break comes into effect Monday.
"Very short notice. Two months into the school year. It seemed very odd for timing," Ladouceur said.
The board said the decision is part of an annual transportation review for students within walking zones of schools – 1.6 kilometres for elementary students and double that for high school students.
"The conditions for special needs transport haven't changed, so the only thing that I can think of that has changed is money," Drodge said.
Jodi Lloyd, SCDSB chairperson, said special accommodations could be made in some cases.
"If we have special education students who require specialized transportation, we will most certainly provide that for those students," Lloyd said.
While the school board acknowledges it has a $2 million transportation deficit, it said money isn't the motivator in this decision.
Lloyd said the cancellation of these bus routes is part of a review of all bus routes following its transportation policies and protocols for students within walking distance zones.
"Our goal and objective for all of our students, especially our special education students are to create independence and self-sufficiency so that when they leave the board, they can operate and be self-sufficient within their community," Lloyd said.
Drodge said for children like his 11-year-old boy Wyatt – taking the big yellow bus isn't going to work.
"It's going to mean that he can't go to school. Plain and simple," Drodge said.
Many of the families CTV News spoke to Friday said they're left with very few options going forward to get their children to school.
Meanwhile, the school board said it is not mandatory to provide transportation to all its students.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn't deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla.
Freeland touts opportunities of U.S. Inflation Reduction Act at ministers' meeting
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting an in-person meeting Friday with the provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto to discuss issues including the current economic environment and the transition to a clean economy.
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks: Detroit police
Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces.
-
Some N.S. wineries worry as approaching cold temperatures threaten grapevines
Wineries throughout the region are keeping a close eye on the weather as an approaching cold snap threatens their grapevines.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire steps down from Future Electronics after allegations involving teenage girls
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
-
What the closing of Eater Montreal means for the city's food and drink scene
Eater Montreal is shutting down its online publication that for years has been a go-to source for the happenings in the city's distinguished food and dining scene. Food critics in Montreal are now wondering what the loss will mean for local businesses that relied on the publications reviews.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery on young 'super hear-o'
Two weeks ago, a child with hearing loss being treated at the Montreal Children's Hospital underwent cochlear implant surgery, a procedure that was only offered in Quebec City until now.
Ottawa
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Extreme cold temperatures will continue to grip Ottawa and eastern Ontario Friday night and Saturday morning, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Toronto
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
-
Stabbing in downtown Toronto sends one to hospital
Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday night.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.
-
WRPS release security images after string of store robberies in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police issued a robbery warning Thursday evening after they said two convenience stores and a restaurant in Kitchener were robbed within a 30 minute span.
London
-
Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
London, Ont. firefighters faced challenges on two fronts as they battled a blaze on Adelaide Street North early Friday morning. The first challenge was the snow and freezing overnight temperatures.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'Wouldn't it be wonderful if they could get it back?': Woman on mission to identity people in old photographs
A River Canard, Ont. woman is on a mission to identify several unknown people in a handful of old photographs she said she found in a box inside her attic. She said she discovered the pictures and postcards while decluttering her home as part of her New Year’s resolution, noticing many date back to the mid 1940s.
-
WECHU board supports 'compromise' allowing SafePoint to open at previously approved location
The Windsor-Essex Board of Health will move ahead with a compromise that will allow the SafePoint consumption and treatment site (CTS) to open at its previously approved location as soon as possible.
-
Home sales down 47 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Real estate in Windsor-Essex has been a rollercoaster ride over the past few years and in January, the wild ride continued.
Calgary
-
Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case
Alberta's high court is being asked to overturn a review board decision relating to the stabbing deaths of five young people at a Calgary house party on the grounds the former provincial justice minister interfered.
-
Thousands of Alta. lawyers to meet online Monday to debate mandatory cultural training
Thousands of Alberta lawyers are expected to take part in an online debate Monday morning over the issue of mandatory Indigenous history training.
-
'Groundswell of opposition': firearms bill backtrack applauded by critics in Alberta, Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister is celebrating Friday's scrapped amendments to the federal firearms legislation, but Tyler Shandro believes more work needs to be done on Bill C-21.
Saskatoon
-
'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire
The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.
-
Saskatoon pet store teams up with charity to bring toys to dogs with cancer
A Saskatoon pet store has teamed up with a charity to provide 200 toys to dogs with cancer and in remission.
-
RCMP investigate crash that leaves 31-year-old woman dead
RCMP in La Loche is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 995.
Edmonton
-
City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed
An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.
-
New MRI-radiation hybrid machine in Alberta expected to improve cancer treatment by at least 20 per cent
Technology in Alberta that is expected to allow doctors to more accurately and effectively treat cancerous tumours with radiation enters clinical trials next week.
-
Feds announce $500M contract with Edmonton company for green electricity
The Government of Canada has partnered with two major energy providers in Western Canada on renewable energy projects.
Vancouver
-
Head of B.C. police watchdog says lack of resources hampering ability to hold officers accountable
The head of the civilian agency responsible for investigating when someone is seriously injured or killed in an interaction with police in B.C. says the province hasn’t provided the resources for his team to do its job effectively.
-
BC Ferries cancels several sailings due to wind, warns more at risk of same fate
With a wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island that were scheduled for Friday.
-
B.C. man who was mistaken for target, shot by police in 2013 has lawsuit dismissed
A B.C. man who was mistaken for the target in a police takedown and shot by an officer in 2013 has had his lawsuit alleging negligence dismissed.