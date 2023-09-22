Painted Canoe Parade returns to Huntsville next month

Canoes of different colours will soon be seen in Huntsville next month when the Painted Canoe Parade returns to the downtown core.

The event supports the local arts community, with all proceeds going towards local artists.

"I don't think I've ever heard of the paddle art auction happening anywhere else, and I certainly haven't heard of any canoe murals being auctioned off. But it is fitting that it is in Hunstville here in Muskoka, so it's a really unique event for our town, and it raises funds for so many different organizations, not just ourselves but all the arts and cultural organizations in the local community," says Huntsville Festival of the Arts Executive Director Dan Watson.

"These are really skilled painters. We're also getting some really creative, modern takes as well. We're hoping to have around 60-70 really quality fun paddles to auction off," says Brett Ellerson from Algonquin Outfitters.

The event takes place on October 14th.