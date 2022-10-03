Owen Sound truck crashes into house, damages hydro pole
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on 2500 block of 3rd Avenue West in Owen Sound shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Police determined a pickup truck was travelling north when the 56-year-old driver suddenly crossed the oncoming lane clipping a hydro pole, which ripped off the front left wheel of his vehicle.
The truck continued across two properties, sliding almost 300 feet before striking a house and coming to rest.
The crash caused damage to the hydro pole and attached equipment, while the house sustained minor damage, and the vehicle was a write-off.
The Owen Sound man was not injured, but he was charged with careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.
