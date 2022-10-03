Owen Sound truck crashes into house, damages hydro pole

A man is lucky to be alive after crashing his truck Sunday. (SUBMITTED BY OWEN SOUND POLICE) A man is lucky to be alive after crashing his truck Sunday. (SUBMITTED BY OWEN SOUND POLICE)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver