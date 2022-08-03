Owen Sound police officer honoured after donating part of liver to co-worker

Going above and beyond is exactly what Owen Sound police officer Cory Fernando did.

Earlier this year, she donated part of her liver to her co-worker Special Const. Jason Helm, who has cystic fibrosis. Without it, the 31-year-old may not have survived.

"What she did, I don't even know how to put it in words. She saved my life," Helm said.

Her selfless act earned her a special honour.

On Wednesday, she was given a Police Service Hero of the Year award annually by the Police Association of Ontario.

For her, it was just about helping a friend.

"The word hero … I don't know if that really describes me. We're all human, and we need to help each other," Fernando said.

This year, there were over 300 nominations. The awards were created seven years ago to recognize Ontario officers who go above their call of duty.

"We know that there's incredible work that gets done and incredible selfless, heroic actions much like what Cory did. It's really important for us to get those stories out," said Mark Baxter, Police Association of Ontario president.

The Owen Sound Police Service members say they aren't surprised that Fernando received the award.

"Cory is just that person. She's so caring, so kind and just so humble too," said Brent Down, Owen Sound Police Association president.

Helm and Fernando said the outpouring of support and positive response to their story has been overwhelming.

"People now are considering donating organs or even just blood. It's been really good for that," Helm said.

"We have been hearing from people around the world with stories of donations, stories from recipients," Fernando said.

Helm and Fernando said they feel great and are back to work full time.

They hope their story will inspire others to sign up to become organ donors.