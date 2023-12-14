Owen Sound family's Christmas chicken video goes viral

Sarah Best's extraordinary Silkie chickens are getting some newfound attention over the holidays thanks to an idea hatched by her young daughter.

"When we were getting out our decorations, she thought, wouldn't it be funny if we put these on a chicken," says Best.

The owner of Brooke and Willow Farm in Owen Sound says it was just for laughs at first.

"We decided to entertain her, and it was actually really pretty because her feathers were so long. The lights just kind of sunk into her feathers, and it was right at dusk, so it was really cute," says Best.

Best decided to post a video of her chicken on Instagram to spread some holiday happiness.

"Our intention was to sort of share our lifestyle and what we do at the farm, and we're very family-oriented," says Best.

Catching the hearts of many, Dolly the Chicken quickly went viral.

"We're over 3.5 million views, and I don't even know how many likes on there, so it's definitely surreal," says Best.

Best and her husband only opened their farm last month, and they've been logging every step of the way, from building the coop to getting ready for winter.

"A hobby farm was like our dream. I think the place has such a feeling of peace that everybody who comes here says it has that tranquillity, so I'd love to share it with other people," says Best.

Soon, she'll turn her attention to bigger animals like horses. But for now, her chickens will remain the star attraction.