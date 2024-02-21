Over $700,000 worth of stolen items, including vehicles, recovered in Simcoe County break-in investigation

Six individuals face 45 criminal charges following a five-month investigation into break-ins and thefts across Simcoe County after police say they seized over $700,000 worth of stolen vehicles and property.

The investigation focused on break-ins between August and December 2023 in Barrie, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, and Essa Township.

Police say it resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles valued at $643,000, including four U-Hauls, a Ram pickup truck, two motorcycles, an antique Dodge Challenger and trailer, a minivan, a tent trailer and two Ford F150 trucks.

Police also allege officers seized an additional $80,000 in stolen property.

According to police, most of the thefts occurred overnight at the various businesses.

The six accused individuals were not identified.

They face charges including break-and-enter, possession of break-in instruments, theft, mischief, flight from police, and operation while prohibited.