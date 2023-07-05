Over 300 Ontario victims identified in porch pirate investigation, 2 people charged

Detectives have identified over 300 porch pirate victims from across central Ontario after police recovered roughly $90,000 worth of jewelry, a vehicle and other stolen property.

South Simcoe police say two people, a 32-year-old Barrie man and a 25-year-old woman of no fixed address, who were previously arrested in the multi-jurisdictional porch pirate investigation, face additional charges dating back one year, including multiple frauds, identity theft, mail theft and mischief.

Police say the woman's whereabouts are currently unknown.

South Simcoe Police Services headed up the investigation spanning 16 cities and towns in central Ontario, assisted by York Region, Barrie, Hamilton, and Waterloo officers.

They say the crime spree consisted of thefts from residences and hotels "in addition to complex identity theft and fraud occurrences."

Officers executed two search warrants at a hotel room in Hamilton and on a vehicle seized in Innisfil, and said they recovered stolen property, including government-issued documents, personal mail, and drugs.

In light of the investigation, police encourage residents to "be good neighbours, watch out for each other, and report suspicious activity to police."