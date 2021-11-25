Oro-Medonte councillors push for new school to honour hometown hero

Oro-Medonte, Ont. -

Oro-Medonte council is petitioning the public school board to name a new school in the township for a hometown hero.

On Wednesday, councillors unanimously endorsed a motion asking the Simcoe County District School Board to name a yet-to-be constructed elementary school and community centre for Private Kevin McKay.

McKay was killed by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in May 2010. He was 24-years-old.

McKay grew up not far from the future school site near Horseshoe Valley Road and Line 4 North.

His father believes a school would be a fitting tribute, one that makes him proud.

"Kevin went to Afghanistan and made his sacrifice there so that kids could go to school," says Fred McKay.

He goes on to describe his son volunteering for a morning shift after the Taliban had been cleared from a village.

"He wanted to see the looks on the kids' faces when they got to go to school, some of them for the very first time."

The discussion about honouring McKay brought councillor Cathy Keane to tears.

She sees an opportunity to carry his legacy onto the next generation.

"I think putting his name on this school will be an inspiration to children going forward, that you can help. You can change the world," Keane told councillors Wednesday.

A naming committee will consider options for the new school and ultimately recommend one to the board. That process doesn't typically get going until the year a new school opens.

The new school is expected to open during the 2023-2024 school year.