Orillia woman wins nearly $695,000 one week after being laid off

Lea Engles was laid off from her job last week, so finding out she won the RVH Auxiliary's largest 50/50 jackpot yet came as a welcome surprise.

"It's a lot to take in," Engles said while picking up her winnings at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Friday.

The Orillia woman took home a record-breaking $694,089 in the Wednesday grand prize draw.

"Now I can pay off some debt and put some money toward my kid's schools," she said.

The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw supports the region's tiniest patients, with ticket proceeds going toward the Barrie hospital's neonatal unit's much-needed expansion.

"There's 12 bassinets in a large room. [It's] very crowded, and the aim is to get 12 individual rooms so that they can have specialized service and privacy and have their families with them," said Pat Ummels, RVH Auxiliary vice president. "We wouldn't be doing this without the community support and those that buy our monthly tickets."

The next 50/50 grand prize draw is on February 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets are available online in bundles or once a month at the Georgian Mall.