Orillia waterfront project moves into spring with several closures

City officials in Orillia are asking for residents to be patient as work continues on the waterfront revitalization project heading into spring, with road closures impacting access to the Couchiching Beach Park boat launch and Waterfront Centre parking lots.

As work progresses in phase 2 of the project, several streets are closed to traffic, including Canice Street at Brant Street, Tecumseth Street east of Parkview Avenue, and Centennial Drive remains closed between Mississaga Street East and Tecumseth Street.

The closures are expected to remain in place until mid-to-late June.

Phase 2 of the revitalization project includes:

Sanitary sewers and water mains on Centennial Drive to service redevelopment in the area;

Improving the quality of the storm sewer discharge;

Burying existing overhead power lines;

And road reconstruction and realignment in the Canice Street/Centennial Drive/Mississaga Street East corridor between Brant Street East and Front Street.

"We are investing significantly in our downtown waterfront and surrounding areas to improve infrastructure and revitalize the area, and we appreciate the patience of residents, visitors and businesses impacted as the work continues this spring," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The City's engineering and transportation manager said they are working with the contractor to mitigate disruptions during construction.

"The City is finalizing operating plans to help provide convenient access to the waterfront this summer with a shuttle service pilot, and we will be sharing more details soon," said Wes Cyr.

The project budget is $17.8 million.