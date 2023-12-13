BARRIE
    • Orillia turns parking tickets into toys for families in need this Christmas

    The 2023 Toys for Tickets campaign raised more than $3,000 worth of children’s toys in lieu of parking tickets. (Supplied) The 2023 Toys for Tickets campaign raised more than $3,000 worth of children’s toys in lieu of parking tickets. (Supplied)

    The City of Orillia turned parking tickets into toys again this holiday season.

    The 2023 Toys for Tickets campaign raised $3,200.

    Everyone who received a parking ticket, except for accessible parking violations, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, was given the option to donate the amount owing or purchase a toy at equal value.

    The donations are spread across four local charities: Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia, Salvation Army and Couchiching Jubilee House.

    Since the campaign's launch 16 years ago, the city's Toys for Tickets campaign has generated over $45,000 worth of presents for families in need within the community.

