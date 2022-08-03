Orillia Summer Nights may cause laughter and dancing
Orillia's experiencing a renaissance of public performing arts in the city.
The City of Orillia and Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) have teamed up this summer to create Orillia Summer Nights, a new series of cultural experiences offered in neighbourhood parks across the city this month.
"Bringing the Orillia Summer Nights program to smaller neighbourhood parks will give residents a unique opportunity to connect with the incredible creative talent we have in Orillia in their own backyards. (It) provides visitors the opportunity to explore different areas within our city," said Mayor Steve Clarke. "I encourage you to gather your family, neighbours, or friends and prepare to be entertained outdoors, in our beautiful parks."
Orillia Summer Nights brings a four-week series of free, diverse, and interactive entertainment to small neighbourhood parks representing all four city wards. Activities start at 6:30 p.m. and include improv, dance, comedy, music and movement, and edible art.
"The Orillia Summer Nights program came out of a desire to improve access to arts and culture, creating experiences that are accessible to everyone," said Christine Hager, ODAC board director. "The activities are highly entertaining, family-friendly, and allow audience members to join in the fun if they wish."
Orillia Summer Wednesday Nights Activity Schedule:
- Aug. 3 Hillcrest Park 255 Matchedash St. N. Laughs on the Hill - Improv with the Old Dancehall Players
- Aug. 10 Homewood Park 68 Woodside Dr. Dance Moves – Latin Line Dancing with Miriam Goldberger
- Aug. 17 Walter Henry Park 3050 Orion Blvd. Eat Your Art – Edible art with Nancy Hannah
- Aug. 24 Victoria Park 75 Coldwater Rd. W Laughs on the Lawn – Outdoor theatre with the Old Dancehall Players
Follow Orillia & District Arts Council on Facebook for updates related to any changes to programming. Or go online orillia.ca/culture or orilliaartscouncil.ca for more information about the program and participating artists.
