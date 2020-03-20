BARRIE -- Orillia’s Soldiers Memorial Hospital is tightening visitor restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, the hospital is closed to visitors, with the following exceptions:

Obstetrics

If the patient is a child

If the patient is in palliative care

If the patient is in the hospital for emergency surgery or the emergency department.

Exceptions may also be made for other compassionate or clinical reasons.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed, and under no circumstances will any visitors be permitted for patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19.