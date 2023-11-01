Orillia's purple scarves campaign draws attention to high femicide rates across Ontario

Green Haven Shelter for Women is calling on Orillia and the surrounding area to take action to respond to high rates of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV).

Across Ontario, communities are coming together to support this year’s Wrapped in Courage Campaign that will run throughout November.

The Purple is for Everyone campaign run by Orillia’s Green Haven Shelter for Women promotes an end gender-based violence.

“Please join us in raising a purple flag in honour of victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as we stand together to promote a safer and more inclusive community for everyone in Orillia and area,” said Kyla Epstein, board chair of Green Haven Shelter for Women.

On November 6 at 10:30 a.m., a Wrapped in Courage flag will be raised at the Orillia City Centre, and a proclamation will be read to declare November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Green Haven Shelter for Women points to the high rates of femicide and gender-based violence across the province, with over 46 femicides reported by the Ontario Association of Interval & Transition Houses (OAITH) in the past 12 months.

Last year in Ontario, on average, every seven days a woman or child was killed by a man known to them.

“Our hearts ache with outrage at the unacceptably high number of femicides in Ontario. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect and empower women.” - Lisa Macey, Interim Executive Director of the Green Haven shelter.

Wrapped in Courage scarves and flags are symbols of the courage needed by communities in supporting survivors of violence and ending the epidemic of intimate partner violence, gender-based violence, and femicide. They signal not only a commitment to ending hate-fuelled violence, but letting survivors in our community know they are not alone.

Green Haven Shelter for Women is selling handmade, Fairtrade Wrapped in Courage purple scarves throughout November.