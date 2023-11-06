BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia's Mississaga Street closed for early-morning fire

    Mississaga Street in Orillia is closed between West and Andrews streets for a fire investigation.

    The call for a structure fire was received at 6:30 a.m., said Orillia's Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.

    "The fire is in the basement of 33 Mississaga Street West," Ferry said.

    Two people have been taken to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital with smoke inhalation.

    Rama Fire, Simcoe County paramedics and Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene.

