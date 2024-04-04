BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting

    Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a catwalk along Leacock Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., April 23, 2023. (CTV News Barrie) Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a catwalk along Leacock Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., April 23, 2023. (CTV News Barrie)
    Share

    An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.

    Jayson Espinosa-Bermeo was initially charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and accessory after the fact following the shooting on a catwalk between Leacock Drive and Kipling Place on April 22, 2023 that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    On Wednesday, Espinosa-Bermeo appeared virtually in a Barrie courtroom and pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for being the getaway driver.

    He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

    The man Barrie police say pulled the trigger that day remains behind bars at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

    Timothy White is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

    White is scheduled to return to court later this month.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News