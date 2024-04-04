Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting

An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.

Jayson Espinosa-Bermeo was initially charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and accessory after the fact following the shooting on a catwalk between Leacock Drive and Kipling Place on April 22, 2023 that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Espinosa-Bermeo appeared virtually in a Barrie courtroom and pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for being the getaway driver.

He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

The man Barrie police say pulled the trigger that day remains behind bars at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

Timothy White is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

White is scheduled to return to court later this month.