    Orillia Learning Centre hosts community coat drive

    Winter coats are shown in this undated file image

    The Orillia Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores Secondary School are partnering with Laundry Lounge to bring warmth to the community with their annual winter coat drive.

    Donations of gently used winter coats can be dropped off from Oct. 10 to Nov. 17 during regular business hours at the following Orillia locations:

    • Orillia Learning Centre – 575 West St. S., Unit 15,
    • St. Paul’s United Church – 62 Peter St. N.,
    • West Ridge Coin Laundry – 5-3280 Monarch Dr.,
    • Wihlidal Family Chiropractic – 15 Matchedash St. N.,

    Coats are needed in all sizes (infant, child, teen, and adult), but especially small children’s sizes and men’s large. All coats will be cleaned prior to distribution. Fur or leather coats cannot be accepted because of specialized cleaning requirements.

    All donated winter coats will be distributed at no charge to the Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores students and to Orillia and area residents. Coats will be available for pick up from Nov. 6 to Dec. 22, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Orillia Learning Centre.

    Remaining coats will be donated to community affiliates.

