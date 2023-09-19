Orillia hospital unveils $3.6M state-of-the-art MRI machine after years of fundraising efforts
It's out with the old and in with the new.
After years of fundraising efforts, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's (OSMH) new state-of-the-art MRI machine is officially operational, marking a community milestone.
An appreciation event was held on Tuesday at the Couchiching Brewery to commemorate fundraising efforts over three years to purchase the vital piece of equipment.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
"Today, we are celebrating our donors. We couldn't have done it without them. We've had some great support from major gift givers, [and] we've had great support from our community at large," said OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo.
The hospital's existing MRI machine had been in service since 2007 and had become increasingly unreliable as it approached the end of its operational life, forcing some patients to seek MRI services out of town.
The new machine has several upgrades, making it more effective and comfortable for patients.
"We feel this equipment will have a huge impact on our ability to run our services seven days a week and will continue to work on our wait times," said Stumpo.
In the interim, the old MRI machine will continue to be used for a little longer to help clear the backlog of patients before it is officially decommissioned.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Former national security adviser not surprised at allegations India may have meddled in Canadian affairs
A former CSIS director and national security adviser to two prime ministers says he’s not surprised India may have been involved in some foreign interference activities in Canada.
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. to avert strike
Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.
Canadians supporting using biometrics for purchases increased, survey finds
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that Canadians are deeply divided on the use of biometrics for purchases.
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
Atlantic
-
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
‘You have to make some choices’: Monctonians react to inflation hike
It's getting more and more difficult for Moncton residents to deal with inflation and the rising cost of gas.
Montreal
-
Parents voice concern about new supervised drug-use site near Montreal elementary school
Dozens of parents and residents of Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood attended a meeting Tuesday evening to voice their concerns about the proximity of a proposed supervised drug-inhalation centre to a nearby elementary school.
-
'It's disgusting': Liberals blast Quebec minister over surgery wait list for cancer patients
Nearly 1,000 Quebecers with cancer have been waiting more than 56 days for oncology surgery, Liberal health critic André Fortin deplored Tuesday.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
Incoming Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer speaks at Sens Charity Golf Tournament
It was a star-studded event at the Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday, but among all the NHL stars in attendance, all eyes were on incoming Senators owner Michael Andlauer.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Toronto
-
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. to avert strike
Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.
-
New Brampton playground honours four members of Caledon family killed in drunk driving crash
A playground at a popular Brampton park has been named in honour of a mother and her three young daughters who were killed by an impaired driver more than three years ago.
-
Minister, Premier's aide got massages with Ontario Greenbelt developer in Vegas: hotel employees
Three Wynn Las Vegas hotel employees tell CTV News their records contradict the story an Ontario minister gave the Integrity Commissioner about a chance meeting in a hotel lobby with a developer whose land was removed from the Greenbelt — claiming the pair and a former aide to Premier Doug Ford actually got massages at the same time.
Kitchener
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to continue operations
"Our situation has gone from dire to desperate. We do not have a long runway left," past symphony chair Heather Galt says.
-
Cyclist airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
London
-
'It’s not an alarm bell for me': Nathaniel Veltman’s mental state questioned at murder trial
Claiming that he wasn’t in the right state of mind, the defence at the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor, Ont. continued to hammer away at that theory during cross examination on Tuesday.
-
'It will be very disturbing': Educators gear up for planned protest over gender policies in schools
Local teachers' unions and education officials are growing concerned about a planned protest Wednesday morning in London, Ont. It’s one of several across the country by groups opposed to gender affirming practices within the school curriculum.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement
In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement
In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car falls into hole in downtown Windsor leading to widespread power outage
Emergency crews are working to repair a widespread power outage in Windsor, Ont.’s downtown core after a car fell into a hole and damaged utility infrastructure.
-
No sign of Lemmy: Dogsitter already facing criminal charges again fails to appear in court
After spending more than $45,000, making multiple appearances in front of a judge and suffering a major health issue, Greg Marentette has walked out of court without having his dog returned to him — yet again.
Calgary
-
Alberta sees highest energy price increases as Canada's inflation climbs to 4%
Canada's inflation rate once again climbed in August, prompting some Calgarians to make tough decisions about their spending.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
Fatal workplace incident in northeast Calgary under investigation
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a person at a Calgary worksite on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Sask. man extradited to Northern Ireland to face historical sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has been extradited to Belfast, Ireland to face charges for sexual offences that occurred in the 1970s.
-
Kitten recovering after being found in a car engine at Sask. dealership
An injured kitten is in recovery after being found in an engine during an oil change at a Prince Albert automotive dealership.
Edmonton
-
'Not acceptable': Edmonton allowing nearly 90% of downtown surface parking lots to operate unpermitted
The numbers are now there in black and white, detailing widespread non-compliance of surface parking lots in Edmonton's core, but what to do about it is not as simple, officials insist.
-
Rumbling truck brakes push Alberta town to urge speed-limit reduction, changed signage
The jarring sound of engine brakes on heavy-duty trucks has become a cause for concern among residents in Devon.
-
Crash southeast of Rocky Mountain House on Highway 11 leaves one dead
One person is dead following a collision between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer near Rocky Mountain House.
Vancouver
-
'We cannot walk freely in our community': Mission, B.C. sees 9 coyote attacks in under a week
After seven coyote attacks were reported in just over 24 hours late last week, there have been two more attacks in the same area of Mission, bringing the total to nine.
-
Wildfire discussion dominates second day of UBCM convention
Whereas toxic drugs and decriminalization of simple possession dominated the first day, the second day of the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention saw big emphasis and discussion on this year's horrific wildfire season and years of challenges ahead.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.