Orillia homelessness roundtable explores solutions to address growing crisis

Organizations across Orillia that deal with homelessness gathered on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to help get people off the streets.

The Lighthouse, which is the only shelter in the city, reports an increasing demand by people needing its services.

"We have 50 beds for adults, men and women, and we have eight beds for youth as well as supporting housing which we have about 18 in there, and we're full almost every night," said Linda Goodall, The Lighthouse executive director.

"There are also individuals living on the streets, more so now than ever before. It is critical," Goodall added.

Goodall said affordable housing is the only way to get people off the streets and out of the shelter.

This was the third homelessness roundtable that's been held, and the mayor said he knows homelessness is a significant issue and that working together with stakeholders is vital.

"We can see it not only across the county but across the country, and we have to do something. We can't just sit and watch. It's not going to solve itself. We need to take steps, and we need to be bold about it," Mayor Don McIsaac said.

The mayor said several ideas are on the table, including a homeless encampment and funding for housing.

"We're working with several groups in town that are working with subsidized housing, and we hope to see those come to fruition this year," McIsaac said.

The mayor said these discussions and undertaking visits to other municipalities to gather their insights is expected to culminate in a report to be presented to council, outlining actionable steps in the coming months.