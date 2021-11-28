Orillia Concert Band returns for in-person and virtual Christmas performance

BARRIE, ONT -

The Orillia Concert Band is preparing for its upcoming in-person Christmas performance, with a virtual option for those unable to attend.

Every Christmas season, the band has gotten together to play live concerts in the three largest retirement homes in Orillia. For the past two years, the group of 45 band members have been practicing and performing virtually.

Now, with two live performances prepared for Dec. 4, the band is excited to play in person again.

Afternoon and evening performances will be taking place at Saint Paul's Centre on Dec. 4. The afternoon performance is geared towards family-friendly entertainment, and the evening's performance will contain traditional and contemporary Christmas classics.

For those unable to attend the performance, a Livestream option will be available.

"St. Paul's is groundbreaking in its ability to Livestream their Sunday services and we piggy-backed on that," says Brady Aubin, president of the Orillia Concert Band.

While the virtual performance is free, viewers are encouraged to purchase an OCB Seasonal Fundraiser ticket from the Orillia Opera House box office to help support the performers.

Both of the afternoon and evening shows will be live-streamed on the Orillia Concert Band's YouTube channel.

For details on the perfomances, visit the Orillia Concert Band's website.