Orangeville's Mill Street Library renovations reach final chapter

Books are going back on shelves in time for the reopening of the Mill Street Library in Orangeville.

After an extensive renovation, the Orangeville Public Library and town staff in Orangeville are welcoming the community back to the Mill Street Library on Tuesday.

"The past 13 months have been quite a journey, and while it's been a longer road than any of us anticipated, we are finally nearing the finish line," said Darla Fraser, CEO of the Orangeville Library.

The Mill Street Library renovations targeted enhanced accessibility, including a new elevator to transport patrons to all three floors.

"We've also revamped the public washrooms, added a glass atrium to create a bright and inviting atmosphere, and introduced a customized living wall in the lobby for a touch of nature," said Fraser.

Significant works completed at Mill Street Library include:

Creating a new elevator shaft and installing a new elevator

Installing a glass atrium at the front of the building

Introducing new garden and plant materials for the front of the atrium

Renovating the public washrooms on the lower level

Building a new accessible washroom on the main floor

Revamping the front reception area and installing a new service desk

Updating the flooring, lighting, and furniture in the lobby

Modernizing the electrical, mechanical, and fire safety systems

Enhancing the interior ambiance through painting and decorating

"The work completed at Mill Street Library is exceptional," said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. "The beautiful heritage structure has been enhanced with modern features that embrace its rich historical feel. The space will continue to build and sustain community, champion inclusivity, and encourage literacy in all its forms for generations to come."

The satellite location of the Orangeville Public Library at the Train Station (49 Town Line) will be open for its final day on Friday.

All materials will move to the Mill Street Library in time for its reopening day on November 21 at 10 a.m.

Both library locations will be closed on Monday for the final preparations.

While the Mill Street Library opens its doors to the public on Tuesday, the official grand opening event will be held on February 10.

.