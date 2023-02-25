Orangeville library bilingual program enhances French skills for students

A bilingual program meant to enhance the French skills of young children is now offered at the Orangeville library.

The Autour du monde en francais program is for students between grade 4 and grade 6 currently enrolled in a french emersion school program.

Organizers said the program allows students to strengthen their French skills using hands-on activities outside of the classroom.

"We've instantly had a couple dozen children interested in learning who have been coming back and returning, and there's been increased interest from parents and their families," said Lisa post, Mayor of Orangeville.

Through the program, students are taught multiple subjects, which include math and grammar, all in French.

"It all speaks to that significant special skill that you can train your brain to learn the language, said Tess Prendergast, who teaches the program.

The program is offered Saturday mornings and is one of the multiple new programs being offered at the Orangeville library during the winter months.