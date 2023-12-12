BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orangeville house fire destroys building

    Provincial police and Orangeville firefighters were on scene of a house fire Tue., Dec. 12, 2023 (Source: Submitted) Provincial police and Orangeville firefighters were on scene of a house fire Tue., Dec. 12, 2023 (Source: Submitted)

    Orangeville fire crews were called to a structure fire at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

    Firefighters and the provincial police found the abandoned house on C Line in Orangeville completely engulfed in flames on their arrival.

    It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

    If you witnessed the fire, call Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

