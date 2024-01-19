OPP warns against reckless behaviour as snowmobile trails finally open

After a milder-than-typical December made for a prolonged wait, Muskoka has finally received enough snow to kickstart the snowmobile season.

Provincial police say safety remains a top priority, with the snowmobile trails across Muskoka expected to be fully open by Saturday.

The OPP, in collaboration with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and other safety partners, is actively participating in Snowmobile Safety Week to raise awareness about responsible snowmobiling.

Over the past decade, reckless behaviour, such as speeding in adverse conditions, consuming alcohol or drugs, and traversing unsafe frozen waterways, has been a leading cause of snowmobile-related fatalities investigated by the OPP.

Snowmobilers are urged to ride sober, drug-free, and exercise caution around frozen water bodies.

Police say they will be on the trails full-time, ensuring a safe season.

"Impaired driving, impaired by drug or alcohol, we'll be doing ride checks, speed monitoring and obviously everyone wearing the proper equipment - their helmets and riding appropriately for the conditions," noted Bracebridge OPP Insp. Wade Bebee.

Police emphasized the concern around waterways, adding lakes may appear more frozen than they actually are.

"There's some safety concern there as well. Never go by yourself, always have safety equipment with you and remember, you're not just putting your lives at risk, you're putting our members at risk," the officer added.