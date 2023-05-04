OPP trains future marine officers on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst

The Ontario Provincial Police are training more than two dozen officers to become part of its marine units in Muskoka.

Officers will be utilizing Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst over the next few weeks.

With more people heading onto provincial waterways, the OPP is preparing its newest marine officers for everything and anything.

OPP Sgt. Dave Moffatt said being on the water is more dangerous this time of year due to the frigid water temperatures that can make hypothermia a serious concern.

"So, what our advice is, of course, to wear a life jacket, but people who go out in canoes and kayaks or smaller vessels need to stay close to shore, so if you do capsize for any reason whatsoever, you have less of a swim to get to shore," Moffatt said.

Provincial police patrol roughly 99,000 square kilometres of water and trails across Ontario and have already responded to four water fatalities this year.

Police say everyone on the water should wear a life jacket - no exceptions.

"What can happen, could happen, so just prepare yourself," the OPP sergeant added.

Next week the officers will focus on night training, designed to prepare future marine officers for calls at any time of day.