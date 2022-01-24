OPP officers wrangle escapee horses along Hwy 10 in Mono

Several provincial police officers turned cowboys Sunday morning when they were called to wrangle horses that escaped a farm in Mono.

According to OPP, several horses fled their farm and were wandering along Highway 10 when police received the call.

Police closed the highway for a brief time while officers rounded up the horses, which were wearing harnesses and blankets, and walked them back home without incident.

Police say the owner showed up and helped corral the animals back across the road.

Dufferin OPP Const. Jennifer Roach credited the concerned caller for helping avoid a potentially serious situation.

"This could have been an absolutely tragic incident that was averted by someone calling the police," Roach stated in an email to CTV News.

"Every day is different in the life of a police officer," OPP tweeted with the #Ishouldhavebeenacowboy regarding the incident.