OPP officers rescue driver from hypothermia after discovering unoccupied vehicle

Provincial police in Caledon say officers rescued a person in medical distress after finding an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running and doors open in a parking lot.

Caledon OPP says officers were on regular patrol in the area of Airport Road and Perdue Court on Sunday when they discovered the vehicle and attempted to contact the registered owner.

Police then initiated a search with help from the Central Region Emergency Response Team and K9 unit.

Following an extensive search, Peel Regional Police found the driver in Brampton in "frigid, cold temperatures."

Police say the driver showed symptoms of hypothermia and was "nearly unconscious."

The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital.

"Quick actions from officers avoided further injuries and possibly even death," an OPP release notes. "Prior to officers locating the vehicle in the parking lot, no one had realized this person to be missing."