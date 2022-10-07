OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in Penetanguishene incident: SIU

Two provincial police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with an incident in Penetanguishene over the summer.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the officers were called to a residence on June 11 for a distressed man and attempted to take him into custody.

The situation continued for hours after the man barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

Fire officials confirmed to CTV News there was a bedroom fire in the residence. Several pets were treated at the scene and placed in the care of animal control.

During the course of multiple interactions, police fired rounds of an ARWEN (Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield), hitting the man.

They eventually took the 28-year-old man into custody, and he was treated for a fractured arm at the hospital.

The director of the SIU says while he believes the man was injured at some point during his interaction with the police, he was not satisfied that it was attributed to any criminal behaviour on the officer's part.

The file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.