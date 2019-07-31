

CTV Barrie





Caledon OPP is offering a reward one year after a murder in the hopes of generating new leads.

Guiseppe 'Joe' Colavita's body was found by officers in a house on Humber Station Road in Caledon one year ago.

Police believe the 54-year-old may have been there for a prearranged meeting. He may have been driving his black 2013 Tesla that morning in the area of Healey Road and Mayfield Road.

Police are also looking for information on a tractor. They say it may have been on a float trailer and a silver or grey-coloured smaller SUV with a cube-style back, parked in the same area on July 31, 2018.

The $50,000 reward is for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Colavita's death.