OPP lay impaired driving charges, man registers over five times legal limit

    A 38-year-old man from Collingwood has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly registering over five times the legal alcohol limit.

    According to OPP, on Sunday, an individual called police after witnessing a two-vehicle crash.

    Upon arrival, officers noticed a strong odour of alcohol from the breath of one of the drivers.

    Police say the driver was arrested, and a breath test at the detachment determined the driver's blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit.

    The accused faces several impaired driving-related offences, along with a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court in March.

