OPP launch homicide investigation in Collingwood

Provincial police in Collingwood are investigating a homicide after a late-night disturbance.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Matthew Way after reports of a disturbance in the area.

Details are limited, but police say a homicide investigation was launched upon arrival.

There's no word on how many people may have been killed or how many suspects are involved, but investigators believe the incident to be an isolated one with no risk to the public.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.