BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP laid impaired driving charges after man failed breathalyzer

    A breathalyzer in this file photo.
    South Bruce OPP laid impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Brockton on Tuesday evening.

    Police stopped a vehicle and noticed signs of impairment.

    The investigating officer conducted a roadside-approved screening device test, which the driver failed.

    The male operating the vehicle was arrested and taken to a Qualified Breath Technician for breath tests.

    According to police, the accused 48-year-old from the Municipality of South Bruce, was driving impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

