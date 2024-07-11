Fake cryptocurrency investments racking up victims
Fake cryptocurrency investments are stealing money from victims.
Police are investigating an investment scam that has seen victims losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake cryptocurrency.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team is warning the public not to engage in these websites:
- www[.]How2Crypto[.]com
- www[.]How2Crypto[.]net
If you or someone you know has had dealings with the mentioned websites, please contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
-
Hamilton police make arrest in homicide that investigators believe resulted from drug deal gone bad
Hamilton police have arrested a Brampton man in connection with a fatal shooting last year that they say resulted from a drug deal gone bad.
London
-
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
-
'I'm not happy with the outcome': London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in a brutal stabbing death
Robert Charnock has been convicted in the December 2021 murder of Kenneth Wallis.
Windsor
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region. Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.
-
’Emotions are raw': CMHA set to host community therapy session for Harrow
Residents of the small town are still coming to grips with a recent murder-suicide caused by intimate partner violence.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
-
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
Sudbury Wolves players describe excitement of being picked in the NHL draft
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
-
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
Toronto
-
-
One person rushed to hospital after North York shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning still in place for Montreal
A rainfall warning is still in place for the Island of Montreal after record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.
-
Poilievre to make first in-person speech at Assembly of First Nations
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to make his first in-person address at the Assembly of First Nations today.
-
McGill's downtown campus partially reopened after encampment dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is partially reopened after the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field was dismantled.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to offer at-home HPV testing kits
The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.
-
Halifax-area community seeing a rise in bear sightings
The quiet community around Porters Lake, N.S., is known for having wildlife activity, however, recently residents are noticing more of it in their yards – particularly, black bears.
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in trial of man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in Evanston
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
-
A look at the 190 drones involved in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show
The Calgary Stampede is steeped in tradition, but in recent years, a high-tech addition to the Grandstand Show has been turning heads and is being hailed as the future of aerial displays.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
Josh Classen's forecast: Near 30 C today, with a cooldown coming soon
The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Regina
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
-
'Welcome a more diverse group': National golf program looking to gain interest with youth
The First Tee Prairies golf program is looking to grow the game by engaging younger players and removing barriers.
Saskatoon
-
'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
-
'We have no answers': Family of Sask. missing Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
-
Here’s how to keep your pets safe during Sask. heatwave
It’s shorts and T-shirt weather as temperatures are hitting the mid-thirties across Saskatchewan. But imagine experiencing this while wearing a big fluffy fur coat.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
-
B.C. District of Wells issues evacuation order due to Cornish Mountain Wildfire
A new wildfire in B.C.'s central region has triggered an evacuation order for the northeast corner of the District of Wells.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.
Vancouver Island
-
Hundreds join chorus for Indigenous boys whose singing was silenced
On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed their support for the boys by gathering in the village square, with drums in their hands and songs in their hearts.
-
B.C. war veteran John Hillman, dead at 105, raised thousands for children's charity
Second World War veteran John Hillman, who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in the last years of his life, died Monday at the age of 105.
-
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.