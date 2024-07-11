BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fake cryptocurrency investments racking up victims

    Fake cryptocurrency investments are stealing money from victims.

    Police are investigating an investment scam that has seen victims losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake cryptocurrency.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team is warning the public not to engage in these websites:

    • www[.]How2Crypto[.]com
    • www[.]How2Crypto[.]net

    If you or someone you know has had dealings with the mentioned websites, please contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501 

