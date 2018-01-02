

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Haliburton County on New Year’s Day.

The OPP say the body of a 69 year-old man was found outside the Harcourt Park Marina on Monday morning in the Township of Dysart et al.

Officers and paramedics responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. for a possible death from weather exposure, police said.

The cause of death is not yet known, but investigators say foul play is not suspected.

A post-mortem has been schedule for Tuesday.

The man’s name has not been released, but Haliburton Highlands OPP say he is from Dysart et al.