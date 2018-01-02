Featured
OPP investigating sudden death in Haliburton County
Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating after a man`s body was found outside the Harcourt Park Marina (CTV News)
Mike Walker , CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 2:02PM EST
Provincial police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Haliburton County on New Year’s Day.
The OPP say the body of a 69 year-old man was found outside the Harcourt Park Marina on Monday morning in the Township of Dysart et al.
Officers and paramedics responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. for a possible death from weather exposure, police said.
The cause of death is not yet known, but investigators say foul play is not suspected.
A post-mortem has been schedule for Tuesday.
The man’s name has not been released, but Haliburton Highlands OPP say he is from Dysart et al.