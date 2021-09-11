OPP investigating fatal collision in Bracebridge

BARRIE, ONT. -

One person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.

According to OPP, it happened on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on Monsell Road. Police say a 24-year-old female driver was driving an off-road vehicle at the time of the collision.

OPP say Sydney Leonard of Hamilton was transported to hospital in Bracebridge, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.