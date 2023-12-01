OPP investigates deadly assault at Orillia long-term care facility

Provincial police are investigating the death of a resident at a long-term care facility in Orillia.

According to police, officers were called to the facility on Nov. 13 to investigate a serious assault involving two residents.

Police say an 88-year-old man was hospitalized following the alleged assault and died of his injuries on Nov. 24.

The OPP Crime Unit and Forensics Identifications Services are investigating under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police say there isn't believed to be any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.