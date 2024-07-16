BARRIE
    • OPP investigate armed robbery involving semi-automatic pistol in New Tecumseth

    Provincial police are investigating an armed robbery involving three suspects and a semi-automatic pistol in New Tecumseth late Monday night.

    Nottawasaga OPP says emergency crews rushed to the Esso gas station at 6968 Highway 9 around 11 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

    Authorities say nothing was reportedly stolen, and no one was injured.

    Despite one suspect allegedly having had a firearm, police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

    Officers hope to identify the three masked males, last seen heading east from the gas station.

    Police say one suspect had a thin to medium build and wore a blue or teal-coloured hoodie, black gloves, black jogger-style pants and black lace-up shoes.

    The second suspect wore a black hooded jacket, green or teal joggers with black stitching on the pockets, black lace-up runners, and a white backpack with black markings.

    The allegedly armed suspect also wore a hooded jacket, black pants, and black lace-up runners. Police say his balaclava was black with white markings.

    Police urge residents and motorists who were in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Monday to review video surveillance or dash camera footage for anything that might help in the case.

    Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

