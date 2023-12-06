OPP expands its appeal for leads in 15-month-old homicide case of Alliston woman

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a video on social media appealing to the Turkish community for help solving the murder of a 38-year-old woman was fatally shot in her Alliston driveway 15 months ago.

OPP says Sibel Duzguner got into her car to head to work on the morning of August 26, 2022, when a 2011/2012 Volkswagen Jetta was captured on surveillance camera approaching her Kidd Crescent home.

It's at that point police say the vehicle blocked her car, and someone exited the Jetta and shot her several times execution style.

Duzguner was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe the mother of three was targeted.

On the anniversary of her death this past August, provincial police announced a $50,000 reward for clues to help solve the case.

The announcement came with video messages from her family in Türkiye pleading for the public's help.

"I am voicing out to Canada because we are far away, we are helpless. Please find the people who did this to my sister. Please let justice be served on those who took her away from us," implored her sister Seda. Provincial police are looking for a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta as they investigate a homicide in Alliston, Ont. (Supplied)

Duzguner immigrated to Canada from Türkiye in 2003 and leaves her children, six siblings, and her father behind. Investigators had also revealed she had plans to remarry.

Police have since set up a dedicated tip line, 1-844-677-9407, and now, with an appeal to the Turkish-speaking community, they hope someone can provide some answers.

Information and tips can also be submitted by contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.