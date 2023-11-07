OPP Canine Unit featured in 7th annual charity calendar

The 2024 OPP Canine Unit Calendar is now officially available.

This is the seventh year police dogs in Ontario have been featured, and it's all in support of a good cause.

"They'll see the different kinds of dogs that we have within the OPP. They also get to know the dogs personally because there's a bio on the dogs and the handlers, and it's not often that we get to see these dogs that are out there. It's a great cause and it supports two charities that goes out to help the youth within our communities that we serve," said OPP Deputy Commissioner Rohan Thompson.

The OPP, along with 24 Grade One students from Mnjikaning Kendaaswin Elementary School, were not only on hand for the 2024 calendar launch, but the students had the chance to meet some of the canines and their handlers.

Grade One students from Mnjikaning Kendaaswin Elementary School pose with OPP canine dogs, their handlers and OPP Auxiliary on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

"They're learning about community helpers in our community, so they're really excited to get to know the police. I want them to understand that they go to the police if they need help, and that if they see a police dog, they know it's doing a job," Katelyn Brunt, Mnjikaning Kendaaswin Elementary School teacher.

"My favourite part has been hanging out and doing all the salute stuff with the police officers," said Kayde Gammon, a Grade One student.

Last year, the calendars brought in $36,000, with all proceeds going toward the OPP Youth Foundation and Friends of the OPP Museum.

"Funds raised from the sale of the calendar goes towards funding bursaries and your development for children in Ontario that might not have had the opportunity for certain things," said Sandy Poredos, executive director of the OPP Youth Foundation.

Over the past six years, more than $100,000 has been raised.

Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased online or at the OPP General Headquarters in Orillia.