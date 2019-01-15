Featured
OPP arrest alleged impaired driver speeding on Hwy 11
The OPP conduct a R.I.D.E. check. (CTV News)
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Provincial police arrested an alleged impaired driver on Highway 11 in Bracebridge on Saturday morning.
Officers say the driver was speeding down the highway near Stevenson Road 1 shortly before 9:30 a.m. when he was stopped.
The 27-year-old was charged with impaired driving and speeding.
He is scheduled to appear in court next month.