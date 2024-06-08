Ontario's largest butter tart festival in Midland a sweet success

The sweetest day of the year returned to Simcoe County Saturday.

Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.

The annual event offered live music, over 230 vendors, a kids zone and a butter tart-tasting competition featuring CTV's Catalina Gillies as one of the judges.

"We have people from all over the province coming to visit, as well as some of our vendors are from across the province. We know that we had visitors come make their plans from British Columbia or Quebec to come and visit us," says Midland Culture and Community Manager Karen Mealing.

"We have some people coming from the United States, and we even heard some families from Europe that are planning their family vacations to come here and make it to the festival."

Organizers say the festival is expected to sell over 200,000 butter tarts.

The next butter tart festival will take place on June 14, 2025.