Ontario man charged after major Ketamine bust
Border guards catching almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of Ketamine kick-started a local investigation.
Canada Border Services Agency said it seized the Ketamine on its way from the Netherlands destined for an address in Hepworth, about 20 minutes northwest of Owen Sound.
The estimated street value of the six kilograms of Ketamine seized is $243,000.
Ketamine is used medically for maintenance of anesthesia, treatment of depression and as a recreational drug.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau members began an investigation into the drug seizure.
Police charged a 41-year-old individual from Holland Landing on Friday with two counts of importing Ketamine and possession of a controlled substance.
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her al-Amira Aisha -- 'Princess Aisha.' She didn't complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state's ballot under Constitution's insurrection clause
The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
Community mourns 5 children killed in Arizona house fire, cause under investigation
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Q&A: The MUHC's chief surgeon on record-level wait lists, overcrowding in Quebec ERs
CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson was joined Tuesday for an interview with Dr. Liane S. Feldman, a surgeon in chief at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to discuss the current situation in Quebec hospitals.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Ottawa
-
Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.
-
Donations needed to provide Ottawa households with a Christmas supper
With less than a week before Christmas, there is an urgent appeal for donations, as nearly 200 households and families in Ottawa wait to hear if the Caring and Sharing Exchange can provide them with a holiday meal.
-
Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at the school's Ottawa campus.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
'Hatred will have no space in our city': Nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since onset of Israel-Hamas war
There have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph students lose money in tuition scam
Scammers are targeting post-secondary students and police say some have lost thousands to the tuition scheme.
London
-
'I like working with robots': Southwestern Ontario Amazon facility shipping 250,000 units per day thanks to AI technology
The Amazon Fulfillment Centre ‘YXU1’ is fully operational in Southwold Township, just south of London, Ont.
-
Fire officials raise concerns over EV fires
Concerns are coming to light over how much water it takes to put out an electric vehicle (EV) fire. It comes as the federal government mandates all new vehicles to be electric by 2035.
-
Two firefighters sent to hospital after fire truck ends up in ditch near Wingham, Ont.
An investigation is now underway after a North Huron firetruck, with six firefighters inside, ended up in a ditch while responding to a barn fire near Wingham on Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
Paramedics in Timmins see the drug crisis from the frontlines
Tonight in our series Taking Back Timmins, we look at the vital role played by local paramedics, who rush to drug and trauma calls that have become too common in recent years.
-
Greater Sudbury approves city budget with 5.9% tax hike
Meeting on Tuesday evening, city council in Greater Sudbury approved a 5.9 per cent tax increase for the 2024-2025 budget, which will total more than $780 million.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman calls for senior-centric housing amid predicted surge in Canada's aging population
Upon learning about data which estimates Canada will see a surge in the percentage of the population being represented by seniors, a 67-year-old Windsor woman is calling for more housing and community centres catered specifically to seniors.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
‘We need to do far more’: Canadian Senate wants to study psychedelics to help veterans
The Canadian Senate wants a “large-scale research program” on psilocybin and MDMA and how the drugs could work to help veterans.
Calgary
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
-
One person dead, another injured in Forest Lawn shooting
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
'Recycled positions': Nurses union says Sask. health misleading public about ‘new’ staff in Saskatoon
Health officials are adding hundreds of permanent healthcare positions in Saskatoon to deal with hospital overcrowding.
-
Canada announces end to gas-powered vehicle sales while demand for EVs dips
The federal government announced their goal to have 100 per cent of all new vehicles sold electric or hybrid by 2035, but some polls show demand for them is falling.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
Fake nurse facing charges after trying to get job in B.C. hospital: police
A 34-year-old woman on Vancouver Island is facing criminal charges after trying to get a nursing job using forged credentials.
-
$3,200 in fines for condo owner's shade screen were valid, B.C. tribunal finds
A man who installed a shade screen on the balcony of his condo on the 16th floor of a highrise will have to pay more than $3,000 in bylaw fines, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.