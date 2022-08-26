Ontario chef celebrates first big lottery win

A chef in Newmarket is celebrating his "first major win" with a Lotto Max ticket he purchased in June.

Muslim Kilic plans to put $642,178.40 toward a downpayment for a house and his children's education.

The father of two girls says he only plays the lottery when the jackpots are high.

"I play Quick Picks or my kid's birthdays."

He called his win "a life-changing moment."

Kilic picked up his winning ticket at Town Centre Variety on Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil.

RELATED: Man on trip to Toronto wins $6-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot after buying ticket at convenience store